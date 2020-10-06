World War II hero tells his remarkable story on the eve of his 100th birthday

A World War II hero has shared the remarkable story of his life, and told Neil Mitchell what he thinks of COVID-19 rule-breakers, on the eve of his 100th birthday.

Don McDonald was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross after flying 40 bomber missions.

In a tear-jerking interview, he thanked his mum for helping him get back on his feet after he returned from the war.

“A lot of us got to the stage of ‘Eat, drink and be merry, tomorrow you may die’,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Bomber command could be an incredibly short existence, but you couldn’t let anything like that take over your mind.

“It’s my belief that you never knew how close your calls were.”

The near-centenarian shared his philosophy on life.

“Think positive, be kind, treat people with respect,” he said.

He also had a message for COVID-19 rule-breakers.

“It was introduced with good intent and I don’t have much tolerance for those who’ve abused it and made idiots of themselves having demonstrations and that sort of thing.”

