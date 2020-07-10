WORST DAY YET: Victoria’s COVID-19 figures take worrying turn

There have been 288 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

It’s the state’s worst figure yet, by almost 100 cases.

Victoria recorded 191 cases on Tuesday.

There are now more than 1000 active cases in the state.

47 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, 12 of those in intensive care.

The Premier said 37,588 tests were conducted on Thursday.

“That is the biggest single day of testing that has been done, and by some considerable margin,” he said.

Active cases are defined as somebody who has tested positive, is currently in isolation, being monitored by DHHS and who has not yet recovered.

The Victorian government’s official advice is to wear a face mask in public when you cannot achieve social distancing.

POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41

June 28 – 49

June 29 – 75

June 30 – 64

July 1 – 73

July 2 – 77

July 3 – 66

July 4 – 108

July 5 – 74

July 6 – 127

July 7 – 191

July 8 – 134

July 9 – 165

TODAY – 288