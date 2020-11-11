Would-be thief wanted over bungled car wash car jacking attempt

Police are on the hunt for a knife-wielding would-be carjacker after his alleged attempt at stealing a car at a Thomastown carwash failed on Monday.

Investigators have been told a man approached the female victim at a carwash on High Street about midday and began speaking to her.

He then produced a small knife and demanded her car keys.

The woman began to panic, leading to the offender fleeing the scene.

She was not injured at all during the incident.

The offender is perceived to be Islander / Maori in appearance, with a medium build and short black hair.

He was wearing black clothing, white Nike runners and carrying a distinctive multi coloured backpack and riding a black mountain bike at the time of the attempted car theft.

Police have released CCTV and images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their investigation.