Would regular licence testing stop road rage? The RACV doesn’t think so

Road rage is on the rise, and Journalist Gary Linnell has suggested motorists be forced to resit their licence test every decade to address the issue.

But not everyone agrees it’s a good idea.

Melinda Spiteri, Safety and Education Manager at RACV, said it’s unlikely to stop road rage.

“Knowing the rules and obeying the rules are two different things,” she told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“We know that getting people to resit a licence test doesn’t have any road safety benefits.

“I suspect it would be the same for road rage. People can understand what the rules are but when they’re in the situation, in the heat of the moment, I think all that knowledge goes out the window.”

Ms Spiteri said people feel like it’s okay to do things while driving that they wouldn’t do anywhere else.

“The car does offer some anonymity, so you probably feel a little bit protected in the vehicle,” she said.

“Perhaps that does give a little bit of protection for some people to think that it is okay, or it could just be that speed and the rush of the world that we live in.

“Everyone is impatient and wanting to get from A to B as quick as possible.”

