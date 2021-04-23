WW1 medal from 1925 finally returned to rightful owners

A World War 1 medal thought to have been lost in 1925 has finally been returned to the rightful owners.

The veteran lost the medal at Chelsea Beach.

The medal was found in 1980 at Beaumaris Beach.

Sergeant Vaughan Atherton, from Lilydale Police, told 3AW Breakfast it was amazing to find the descendants of the veteran who served.

“I got approached by one of the guys at the RSL who said he had this medal that been around for this time and we have had it since my partner found it in 1980,” he said.

“He came to me and asked me to see if I could find the family.

“He bought it up and handed it over, whilst we were standing there I looked up the archives and had a look at the recipient service records.

“In there was a stat det that said it had been lost at Chelsea beach in 1925.

“The condition of the medal was reasonable so I assume it was lost in the sand and it eventually made its way there.”

