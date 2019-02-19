Advertisement
Wyndham Vale boy on bail charged after allegedly committing near daily armed robberies
A teenage boy has been charged after allegedly committing near daily robberies across Melbourne’s west, north and east.
Darebin detectives charged the 17-year-old with a string of offences following rampant offending from February 10-19.
Police say the teen’s diary read thus:
- February 10: The unlicensed boy allegedly stole a car, cash and other items after committing a burglary at a Delahey home
- February 13: The teen allegedly commits a robbery at a service station in Sunbury
- February 14: Allegedly robs service station in Truganina
- February 15: Allegedly robs service stations in Bundoora and Preston
- February 17: Allegedly robs service station in Thomastown
- February 18: Allegedly robs supermarket in Docklands
- February 19: Allegedly robs service station in Truganina
He was arrested yesterday on Grant Street, St Albans about 5.20pm.
He’s been charged with 16 charges including armed robbery, robbery, theft of motor vehicle, handle stolen goods, theft, committing an indictable offence while on bail and traffic offences.
The Wyndham Vale boy was remanded to appear at a Children’s Court later today.