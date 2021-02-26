3AW
  • ‘Yarn bombers’ thank Melbourne’s..

‘Yarn bombers’ thank Melbourne’s health care workers

4 hours ago
rumour confirmed
The Rumour File
“Yarn bombers” have thanked Melbourne’s front line health workers.

A Good Yarn told The Rumour File the artwork was up around the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

 

rumour confirmed
News
