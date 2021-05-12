Yarra River pool plan back on Melbourne council agenda

A push for a public pool on the Yarra River in Melbourne’s CBD has been revived yet again.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp has told a Melbourne council meeting the Yarra Pools plan for a pool at Enterprize Park is on the agenda.

It comes after the council rejected a request for $175,000 in funding to prepare a business case in 2018.

Director of WOWOWA Architecture and member of the Yarra Pools board, Monique Woodward, says she’s confident there “definitely” will be a pool on the Yarra River one day.

But she stressed swimming in the river itself is not a good idea.

“It’s just a regular pool but it’s in the Yarra, submerged at the river level,” she told Ross and Russel.

“You definitely shouldn’t get in the Yarra with an open wound, you are correct.”

Image: WOWOWA Architecture