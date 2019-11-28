Yarra River revamp: Plan to transform Banana Alley and neglected north bank

Banana Alley and other neglected riverside areas may soon be transformed under a new plan to breathe life into the northern side of the Yarra River.

Under the plan, the forgotten area would gain a new river promenade, green space, cafes and walkways.

The City of Melbourne has drafted a plan for the area, in collaboration with Melbourne Water and Parks Victoria, which councillors will vote on next Tuesday.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the area is currently particularly unfriendly for pedestrians.

“At the moment it’s really difficult to even walk along there,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

The southern river bank has been revitalised in recent decades, and the Lord Mayor said it’s time the north bank receives the same treatment.

“There’s car parking along there, there are uneven paths people don’t use, there’s a really neglected part of the river and I think we can do better,” she said.

“It’s time for the north bank to receive some love and attention.”

Image: City of Melbourne