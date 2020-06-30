Yarra Valley cafe shuts down because ‘aggressive’ customers don’t social distance

A Yarra Valley cafe has been forced to shut itself down, unable to convince rude and angry patrons to follow COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Sue Cordina from Red Delish Cafe told Neil Mitchell she’s shutting up shop because people’s attitudes are putting her and her staff at risk.

“We just think it’s a sensible approach,” she said.

“I think a lot of people just think it’s all been blown out of proportion, or maybe it’s their sense of entitlement.

“People become aggressive and argue with you.

“They just don’t understand.”

