A year 12 student has told Tom Elliott she feels “abandoned” as concerns grow for students approaching their VCE exams.

Sophia told Tom Elliott that most of her friends were struggling badly and lacking motivation.

She said the lack of certainty of how they’ll be assessed was only adding to the frustration.

“It feels like we’ve kind of been abandoned, in a sense,” she said.

