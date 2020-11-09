3AW
Year 12 students to sit first exam today in ‘COVID-safe’ way

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Year 12 students to sit first exam today in ‘COVID-safe’ way

Thousands of Year 12 students across Victoria will sit their first VCE exam today.

The English exam will commence at 9am this morning in a ‘COVID-safe’ way.

McKinnon Secondary College principal, Pitsa Binnion, says wearing masks won’t be an issue.

“We’ve had essential assessments all throughout the year and they’ve had to wear masks,” she told Ross and Russel.

“I don’t think it’s posed any problems thus far and I don’t think it will for these exams, either.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast!

News
