Year 12 students to sit first exam today in ‘COVID-safe’ way
Thousands of Year 12 students across Victoria will sit their first VCE exam today.
The English exam will commence at 9am this morning in a ‘COVID-safe’ way.
McKinnon Secondary College principal, Pitsa Binnion, says wearing masks won’t be an issue.
“We’ve had essential assessments all throughout the year and they’ve had to wear masks,” she told Ross and Russel.
“I don’t think it’s posed any problems thus far and I don’t think it will for these exams, either.”
