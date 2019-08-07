‘You are not working your butts off’: Neil Mitchell says Australian teachers are not overworked

A new international survey of teachers has found Australian teachers work an average of 44.8 hours per week.

The OECD’s Teaching and Learning International Survey, which compared teachers in 30 countries, found the average number of hours worked by teachers internationally was 38.8 hours a week.

Teachers in five other nations surveyed have longer work hours than Australia.

Japanese teachers work the longest hours, an average of 56 hours per week, while Italian teachers work the fewest, just 30 hours a week.

Neil says the statistics end the debate around teacher workloads.

“You are not working your butts off!,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Now, it’s not lazy, but it’s not long hours.

“They are not overworked.

“Everybody works that much!”