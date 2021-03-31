‘You can die’: Serious mushroom warning issued to Victorians

Victorians have been cautioned not to forage and eat mushrooms, with rain creating ideal conditions for poisonous fungi.

Wild mushroom hunter, Matt Donnelly, says a “mild, wet summer” is behind the surge in toxic mushrooms.

He says the consequences can be dire.

“You can die. We have had instances where people ingest death cap mushrooms and they can kill you,” he told Ross and Russel.

“You can also lose your liver or kidneys if you eat the wrong mushrooms.”

Mr Donnelly says inexperienced foragers should seek expert advice before picking mushrooms.

“If you’re an inexperienced mushroom hunter, go on a mushroom tour … and someone can show you the rights and wrongs.”

