3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘You can die’: Serious mushroom..

‘You can die’: Serious mushroom warning issued to Victorians

1 min ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘You can die’: Serious mushroom warning issued to Victorians

Victorians have been cautioned not to forage and eat mushrooms, with rain creating ideal conditions for poisonous fungi.

Wild mushroom hunter, Matt Donnelly, says a “mild, wet summer” is behind the surge in toxic mushrooms.

He says the consequences can be dire.

“You can die. We have had instances where people ingest death cap mushrooms and they can kill you,” he told Ross and Russel.

“You can also lose your liver or kidneys if you eat the wrong mushrooms.”

Mr Donnelly says inexperienced foragers should seek expert advice before picking mushrooms.

“If you’re an inexperienced mushroom hunter, go on a mushroom tour … and someone can show you the rights and wrongs.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332