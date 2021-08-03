3AW
‘You can feel it quite a bit’: Earthquake rocks Tokyo

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘You can feel it quite a bit’: Earthquake rocks Tokyo

There’s been an earthquake followed by a number of aftershocks in Tokyo.

The 6 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture at 5.33am local time.

No tsunami alert has been issued.

Nine reporter in Tokyo, Christine Ahern, spoke with Ross and Russel as a 5.6 magnitude aftershock hit.

“It appears that we’re having a little bit of an aftershock,” she said.

“As the building sways back and forwards the laptop on the table, as I speak, is shaking a little.

“We’re on the tenth floor so you can feel it quite a bit.”

Press PLAY below to hear Christine Ahern speaking to 3AW Breakfast during the aftershock

Ross and Russel
News
