You can lead a horse to water, but what about a Tiger Snake!?

Carlyle Palmer sent 3AW Mornings some pictures and video after he spotted the venomous reptile drinking from a water container he’d put out for animals at Port Fairy.

“I saw a long tail coming from the bowl and thought it was a wallaby,” he told Tony Jones.

“But I had a closer look and it was a snake.”

