“You cannot say it is safe”: Police Minister won’t back pill testing

The Police Minister says the government has no plans to introduce pill testing at festivals.

It comes after the recent suspected overdose death of a young Victorian man at the Beyond the Valley music festival in Gippsland.

Lisa Neville told Heidi Murphy while Victoria has a drug injecting room, she doesn’t back pill testing.

“To say that the state can tell people that the drug that is illegal, is safe, you cannot do that,” she said.

“There was a story the other day of a father who lost their daughter from ecstasy, three friends took the same drug.

“If it had been pill tested, was perfectly fine, but the daughter died because of the reaction she had.”

