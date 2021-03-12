3AW
‘You can’t have seperate injury rules’: Jimmy Bartel questions the logic behind concussion sub

4 hours ago
3AW Football commentator Jimmy Bartel says if the AFL introduce a substitute player for those who have received a concussion, there should be one for other injuries too.

The AFL is reportedly considering allowing clubs to field a 23rd player in the event of a player being ruled out by concussion after it was canvassed by coaches in a meeting with league CEO Gillon McLachlan.

“I’m open to the discussion but why does the concussion get a different rule to every other injury,” he said on Sportsday.

“If you take a player into a game that pings a hammy in the first quarter you can’t replace him.

“We’re not going into a game to solve the issue of concussion, you’re going in there to protect the players but it also means you can’t have seperate injury rules for different injuries.”

