‘You can’t ignore it’: Shop owner slammed by NBN scammers
The owner of a Rosebud bike shop has been inundated with around 150 phone calls in a single day from NBN scammers.
The fraudsters, who called themselves Nicole, demand money and issue threats.
Mark Bulka told Neil Mitchell the influx of phone calls started a couple of weeks ago and just kept getting worse.
“You know one in every 20 calls was a real customer, so you can’t just ignore it,”
“But you continually had to excuse yourself from people you’re talking to.
“It became a bit of joke.”
