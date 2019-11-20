‘You can’t ignore it’: Shop owner slammed by NBN scammers

The owner of a Rosebud bike shop has been inundated with around 150 phone calls in a single day from NBN scammers.

The fraudsters, who called themselves Nicole, demand money and issue threats.

Mark Bulka told Neil Mitchell the influx of phone calls started a couple of weeks ago and just kept getting worse.

“You know one in every 20 calls was a real customer, so you can’t just ignore it,”

“But you continually had to excuse yourself from people you’re talking to.

“It became a bit of joke.”

