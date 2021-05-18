‘You feel helpless’: Cricket commentator says what she’s seen in India has changed her forever

An Australian cricket commentator who arrived home from India on a repatriation flight yesterday says what she saw in the country has changed her forever.

Former Australian women’s cricket team captain, Lisa Sthaleka, says the situation in India is “horrific”.

“There’s a lot of panic. There’s fear. People are making calls trying to find beds, trying to find oxygen, trying to find ventilators, whatever is going to help their loved ones,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“You feel helpless”.

Ms Sthaleka has experienced loss personally due to COVID-19, with two members of a family she had stayed on and off with over the past three months losing their lives to the virus.

“The mother passed away and the sister who was one year older than me, she passed away,” she said.

“We can look at the reports … but being there and seeing people going through that — how can it not change you?”

The cricket commentator says she was “a bit shocked” when Australia barred arrivals from India, but she understands why it happened.

“I’m not saying that … I don’t understand the gravity of the situation, but when you’re outside trying to come back in, it’s a feeling that’s really unique and foreign,” she said.

Image: Mark Metcalfe – CA / Getty