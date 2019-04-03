‘You have to interview this young man’: Ross and John meet pilot, 16, with a cause

Last week, Ross and John received an email from a friend of the program.

The subject line read: “You have to talk to this young man.”

Why? Our friend and her husband had picked him up hitchhiking, on his way home from work as a flight trainer.

Why hitchhiking? Well, he’s only 16 and still at school, so he doesn’t have a licence yet.

Later this month, Bob Bramley will leave Tasmania to fly solo around Australia, aiming to be the youngest person to do so.

And it’s all to raise awareness of youth suicide.

Click PLAY to hear the very impressive Bob chat with Ross and John this morning

Click HERE to donate

Visit www.survivingturbulence.com to learn more about Bob’s journey.