“You need to live your life”: Assistant Commissioner’s advice to Heidi Murphy and women of Melbourne

Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill has stressed that the person responsible for the ‘horrendous’ crime of taking Aiia Maasarwe’s life will be caught and women of Melbourne should continue to “live their lives to the fullest”.

“There will be an arrest,” he told Heidi Murphy.

“The perpetrator will be held account.”

“I know they’re isolated incidents but we’re talking about community concern, my own concern,” Heidi replied.

“What is your advice to me if I was heading home alone tonight? What is your advice to me?”

“Be concerned but be conscious of the fact that this is a safe country, a safe state,” Assistant Commissioner Hill said.

“The likelihood of you being a victim is very remote.

“You need to live your life to the fullest.”

