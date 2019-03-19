3AW
You won’t believe what a racing pigeon sold for…

6 hours ago
3aw drive

A Belgian racing pigeon called Armando has sold at auction for nearly $2 million.

Yes, nearly $2 million.

It followed a bidding war between two Chinese fanciers.

Glen Mathews, President of the Geelong Racing Pigeon Association, told Tom Elliott the sport had really taken off in the Asian nation.

“It brings a lot of money with betting,” he explained.

He said pigeons raced as far away as 900 kilometres.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

