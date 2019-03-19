Advertisement
You won’t believe what a racing pigeon sold for…
A Belgian racing pigeon called Armando has sold at auction for nearly $2 million.
Yes, nearly $2 million.
It followed a bidding war between two Chinese fanciers.
Glen Mathews, President of the Geelong Racing Pigeon Association, told Tom Elliott the sport had really taken off in the Asian nation.
“It brings a lot of money with betting,” he explained.
He said pigeons raced as far away as 900 kilometres.
