You’ll want to check out Mark Knight’s brilliant cartoons from his Europe trip!

The Herald Sun’s best-known cartoonist recently took some time out to travel Europe, but he didn’t quite put the pen down.

Mark Knight told 3AW’s A Moveable Feast he wanted to document his four week trip, which reminded him of his passion for drawing.

“People said to me, ‘you’re on holiday, put the pen down!,” Mr Knight said.

“When I go away on holidays it just reinvigorates my love for drawing.”

Knight filled the pages of his leather-bound journal with stunning cartoons documenting his trip abroad, from the pebbly beaches of Positano to the busy beach clubs of Mykonos.

His family feature in most of his travel drawings.

