Young court clerk struck and killed by car in tragic incident

A young court clerk engaged to a magistrate has been struck and killed by a car at Metung, in Victoria’s east.

Ashleigh Petrie, 23, was fatally injured in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police released a statement about the crash on Monday afternoon after notifying the next of kin.

Ms Petrie’s relationship with magistrate Rodney Higgins, 68, was placed under intense public scrutiny last week.

The state opposition had called for a review into their relationship and whether Magistrate Higgins’ “capacity to perform his judicial duties” had been impacted.

The driver stopped at the scene to assist and was uninjured.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Picture: Instagram.