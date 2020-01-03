Young girl left lying injured on the road after shocking hit-run in coastal Gippsland town

A young girl has been left lying injured on the road in the coastal town of Seaspray after she was struck by a car on Thursday night.

The driver cowardly fled the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

It’s understood a car was travelling along Foreshore Road and turned onto Futcher Street when the driver lost control and struck the girl, who had been standing on the side of the road.

The car, described as a dark-coloured vehicle with a loud exhaust, stopped briefly at the scene before driving away.

The 11-year-old Traralgon girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au