Young girls attacked in park in attempted robbery

9 hours ago
Article image for Young girls attacked in park in attempted robbery

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Two young girls have been attacked in an attempted theft at Pakenham on Saturday.

3AW Breakfast was told the girls, aged just 10 and 11, were in a park when they were approached by two unknown females on Saturday morning.

The offenders assaulted the victims and attempted to steal their phones before fleeing empty handed.

Victoria Police has confirmed the reports.

Both offenders are perceived to be of African appearance and aged in their late teens.

The investigation in ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

