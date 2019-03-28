Young man with didgeridoo stopped by police at Flagstaff station this morning

A young man with a didgeridoo says he was “swarmed by police” in the midst of this morning’s peak hour chaos at Flagstaff station.

Will Austin, who was carrying a yidaki, or didgeridoo, told Tom Elliott police stopped him as he was coming out of the station.

“I think I might have looked a bit suspicious at the time,” Will said.

“I got stopped by police and searched, only to find I didn’t have a rifle.

“I don’t think I’m the actual person who did cause the standstill, I wasn’t doing any vocal exercises.

“Everyone’s on their toes at the moment, although it was a big ordeal for nothing in the end, it was good to see the police had such a quick response and everyone can go home safe.”

