Young mum slashed while fighting off intruder at Narre Warren South

A young mum has been slashed while fighting off an intruder who broke into her family’s Narre Warren South home in broad daylight.

It’s believed a masked man jumped a back fence and got in through the back door of their Lassiter Court home at lunchtime on Monday.

Crystal, 23, was inside at the time and quickly locked her four-year-old daughter in a bedroom.

Armed with a steering wheel lock, she struck the man as he made demands for her car keys and cash.

The man slashed her with a box cutter on the face and arms as he fled.

Her husband, Damien, told 9 News things could have ended “so much worse”.

“We’re very lucky the box cutter the attacker used was an old, blunt one – not a sharp one – because it came very close to one of her main arteries,” he said.

The intruder is described as Caucasian, between 30 to 40 years old, and unshaven.

He was wearing a blue DC hoodie and black air max Nike shoes.