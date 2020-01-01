3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Young Sarsfield couple get engaged..

Young Sarsfield couple get engaged after fire destroys their home

5 hours ago
3aw drive

Image: Lachlan Molnar and Hailey McAlpine

A young couple have had a bittersweet end to 2019, losing their house and getting engaged on the same day.

Lachlan Molnar, 20, and Hailey McAlpine, 18, lost their Sarsfield home when bushfires swept through the town.

“We had to evacuate,” Mr Molnar told 3AW’s Nick McCallum, filling in for Tom Elliott.

“We lost our house and all our belongings. There’s literally nothing left.

“Most of Sarsfield is gone, unfortunately.

“It was just devastating to see.”

Mr Molnar had planned to propose to his girlfriend Hailey at midnight on New Year’s Eve for weeks, and decided to go ahead with the plan despite the tragedy the pair had endured that day.

“I did think about not doing it, because it really was a bit of a grim time,” he said.

“I decided that, considering the circumstances, it was the worst way to end a year.

“I thought I’d start the new year with the best way I could possibly do it — by proposing to my girlfriend on the dot of midnight!”

Ms McAlpine took his proposal at the Paynesville light show well.

“She was jumping around in joy and bawling her eyes out. It was the best feeling,” Mr Molnar said.

Press PLAY below for more.

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.