3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Young siblings write and sing nostalgic lockdown song

13 hours ago
listen to the song

A pair of young Victorians have written and sung a wonderful song about lockdown.

Nine-year-old Charlotte sings the track, which her brother, Matthew, 10, helped her write.

It’s called ‘Remember the Days’.

Charlotte and Matthew’s mum, Leanne, said the song was a school project.

“We might have had to do a bit of tweaking to make it all rhyme,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Charlotte said it’s the first song she has written.

“It was really fun to make,” she said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Press PLAY below to listen to the full song.

listen to the song
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332