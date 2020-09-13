Young siblings write and sing nostalgic lockdown song
A pair of young Victorians have written and sung a wonderful song about lockdown.
Nine-year-old Charlotte sings the track, which her brother, Matthew, 10, helped her write.
It’s called ‘Remember the Days’.
Charlotte and Matthew’s mum, Leanne, said the song was a school project.
“We might have had to do a bit of tweaking to make it all rhyme,” she told Neil Mitchell.
Charlotte said it’s the first song she has written.
“It was really fun to make,” she said.
