Young veteran says Anzac Day ‘overshadows’ Remembrance Day

The 2020 Remembrance Day service looked a little different this year but Australians paused once again on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month for a minute of silence to remember the end of World War I.

Today marked the 102nd anniversary of guns falling silent on the Western Front.

Veteran of the Australian Defence Force who served in Afghanistan, East Timor and Solomon Islands, Tim Riley, told Tom Elliott Anzac Day “over shadows” Remembrance Day.

“Remembrance Day is symbolic of the ending, the ending of conflict and the aftermath we have had to deal with as a result of conflict,” he said.

“Anzac day can be very patriotic and is a big celebration.

“Remembrance day is more about what it cost us and what we really gave at the end of the day.

“It wasn’t just lives, it was something more meaningful then that and something a lot deeper.”

