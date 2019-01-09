Young Victorian cricket sensation picked in Australian Test squad

Victorian batting sensation Will Pucovski is poised to play for Australia.

The 20-year-old has been picked in the Test squad to take on Sri Lanka later this month.

“He’s obviously very, very highly regard with a lot of talent and ability,” Macquarie Sports Radio commentator Mike Hussey said on 3AW.

“I guess he’s performed pretty well in the Sheffield Shield games that he’s played.

“I just really hope he’s over all the mental health issues because it’s a big ask as such a young player to be thrown into the cauldron of a Test match arena.

“I really hope they nurture him.”

Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns have also come into the squad.

Shaun and Mitch Marsh have both been dropped, along with Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb.

The 13-man squad

Tim Paine

Josh Hazlewood

Joe Burns

Pat Cummins

Marcus Harris

Travis Head

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Nathan Lyon

Will Pucovski

Matt Renshaw

Mitchell Starc

Peter Siddle

Click PLAY below to hear more on Sportsday