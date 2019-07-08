Young woman arrested over Endeavour Hills stabbing

A woman, 23, remains in custody over the alleged stabbing of a man at Endeavour Hills.

The alleged victim, a 30-year-old man, was found with a serious but non-life threatening stab wound at a property on Woodworth Close about 6.30pm yesterday.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to hospital.

The young woman was arrested at the scene.

She remains in custody and is yet to be interviewed.

Police say both parties are known to each other.