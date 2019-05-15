Younger brother of Bourke Street killer pleads guilty to his own terror charge

The younger brother of the man behind a deadly terror attack on Bourke Street has pleaded guilty to plotting his own terror act.

Ali Khalif Shire Ali was charged in 2017 over a plan to shoot as many people as possible at Melbourne’s Federation Square on New Year’s Eve that year.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to the single terrorism charge in the Victorian Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Ali was expected to stand trial over the accusation in the coming weeks.

His older brother, Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, murdered Melbourne restaurant icon Sisto Malaspina in a stabbing rampage on Bourke Street last year.

The 30-year-old was shot in the chest by a police officer, and later died in hospital.