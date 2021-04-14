3AW
Your nominations for the ‘Real Husbands of Melbourne’

37 mins ago
3aw breakfast
Article image for Your nominations for the ‘Real Husbands of Melbourne’

The cast starring in the new season of The Real Housewives of Melbourne has been announced, which caught the eye of Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, who are filling in as hosts on 3AW Breakfast.

And it posed a question.

Who would and should star in a “Real Husbands of Melbourne” show!?

The 3AW Breakfast switchboard lit up with suggestions, with a few 3AW favourites getting a nomination.

The head of the AFL, controversial media personality, celebrity chef and even a union boss got a nomination.

Click PLAY below to hear the discussion!

News
