Your refund rights when it comes to coronavirus-crippled travel and events

Complaints from frustrated consumers who’ve been refused refunds on travel and events crippled by the coronavirus has sparked a 3000 per cent spike in complaints to the consumer watchdog.

It’s a bug bear of Tom Elliott’s.

“I find this very frustrating. If you pay money for a service and it can’t be delivered, through no fault of your own, then you should get your money back,” he said.

And he’s not alone.

“That is certainly the consumer expectation, isn’t it,” Gerard Brody, CEO of the Consumer Action Law Centre, told 3AW Drive.

One problem.

“The Australian consumer law, itself, isn’t entirely clear on this point and there is an exemption if the service can’t be delivered through an act outside of control of the service provider,” Mr Brody explained.

