Youth justice worker bashed after breaking up fight

A youth justice worker has been hospitalised after trying to break up a fight at the troubled Parkville Youth Justice Centre.

Police have confirmed they are investigating following an assault at around 2.30 yesterday afternoon.

They’ve been told the worker attempted to break up a fight between inmates when he was struck.

Ambulance Victoria treated a man for upper body injuries and took him to hospital in a stable condition.

It’s believed the offenders breached a gate between two units in an attempt to target another inmate when the fight occurred.