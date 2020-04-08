3AW
Youth prison riot: Two hospitalised after violent brawl at Parkville Youth Justice Centre

4 hours ago
The Rumour File

Two people were hospitalised after a riot broke out at the Parkville Youth Justice Centre yesterday.

3AW understands a fight broke out on an oval inside the centre just before 6pm.

The Department of Justice and Community Safety confirms a staff member and a young inmate were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries during the violent brawl.

3AW believes multiple staff members were injured in the fight.

The incident has been referred to Victoria Police.

Image: Google Maps

