Inmate with keys stomps head in a shocking night of Malmsbury violence

A prison guard at a youth detention centre has had his head stomped in a shocking outbreak of violence.

Police and paramedics were called to the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre about 6pm yesterday after an inmate with a history of violence allegedly assaulted the male staff member.

It’s claimed he stomped on the guard’s head before taking his keys and swipe card.

Nine News has been told the inmate escaped into another yard within the facility before specialist police arrived.

They deployed pepper spray to bring the situation under control.

The guard, 28, was taken to hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

Meanwhile, about the same time, a female staff member was allegedly assaulted in a failed attempt by inmates to steal her keys.

The woman was treated at home for minor injuries.

Police are investigating both incidents.