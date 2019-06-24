Yuck! Man filmed spitting on crowd at Marvel Stadium 

Footage has emerged of a man spitting from the upper level of Marvel Stadium on to the crowd below.

Saints cheer squad member, Brett Stirling, filmed the incident just after the St Kilda v Brisbane game on Saturday.

A video taken by Mr Stirling shows two men joking before one of them, wearing a Lions jumper, spits on to the crowd below.

The incident was reported to staff member at Marvel Stadium, who failed to respond.

Mr Stirling then reported the incident via the anti-social behaviour text line.

He received a text response saying the incident had been “actioned accordingly”.