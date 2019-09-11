Zali Steggall’s push to declare a climate emergency despite owning a SUV

Warringah’s Independent MP is urging all MPs to make a conscious vote in the push for parliament to declare a climate emergency.

Zali Steggall told 3AW’s Tom Elliott, accepting there is a problem is the first step.

“To acknowledge you have a problem, you first have to accept it,” said Ms Steggall.

“The climate emergency motion is the first step.

“We have a situation where we have such a polarised debate in Australia, where everyone hides behind political party lines.

“All MPs need to be clear to their electorate as to what their stance will be on climate change.”

But, Tom wasn’t convinced.

“If you want to nail your colours to the mast on climate change, as you’ve done, I can’t see how you can drive around in a Nissan Pathfinder SUV,” said the Drive host.

“I tend to judge people on what they do, not what they say.”

Her Nissan Pathfinder T1 model emits a massive 234g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, but Ms Steggall says she can’t afford to switch to electric as she had previously promised.

“What we need is for the prices to come down, workings families are not able to just switch over,” said Ms Stegall.

“It’s a gradual shift.

“I’m willing to take those steps, but it does require leadership from the government.

“I’m just here to represent a sensible approach, and put a place in plan towards meeting public concerns.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from the MP for Warringah