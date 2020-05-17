Coronavirus latest: 12 Maccas’ outlets closed due to ‘abundance of caution’

Click PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell speak with McDonald’s Australia boss Andrew Gregory

Victoria has recorded six new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number in more than two weeks.

Two of the cases relate to the McDonald’s cluster. Three cases are from people in hotel isolation and one case is a close contact of a person in home isolation.

A truck driver with coronavirus has led to the shutdown of 12 McDonald’s outlets.

The fast food restaurants across Melbourne’s north-west have been closed as a precaution after the delivery driver tested positive to COVID-19.

The driver delivered to 12 outlets and interacted with a small number of employees.

McDonald’s Australia boss Andrew Gregory told Neil Mitchell there’s no danger to customers, and the closures have only been enforced by McDonald’s itself due to an “abundance of caution”.

It is understood the driver was asymptomatic during the deliveries.

Any staff who may have been in contact with the driver have been urged to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days, but the father of a worker at one of the affected stores said he has not received any communication from McDonald’s.

Ben told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell his family have undergone COVID-19 testing after learning of the incident in the media.

“We actually haven’t had any contact at all from McDonald’s … in any shape or form,” he said.

“We’ve tried ringing the store, we’ve tried to ring all of the team leaders.

“We’re learning about this through the media this morning.”

McDonald’s says all of the outlets, including Sunbury, Campellfield and Taylors Lakes, will be deep-cleaned before re-opening.

The latest closures comes after the Fawkner and Craigieburn McDonald’s restaurants were closed after being linked to coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, a Domino’s pizza restaurant at Fairfield and The Comfort Group, a mattress maker in Deer Park, have been closed after being linked to COVID-19.

FULL LIST OF CLOSED McDONALD’S RESTAURANT