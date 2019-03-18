Advertisement
3AW Football broadcast schedule: Where we’re calling the footy this week!
Thursday, March 21
Carlton v Richmond, MCG
- Leigh Matthews, Tony Shaw, Caroline Wilson, Dwayne Russell, Matt Granland and Scott Cummings from 6pm.
Friday, March 22
Collingwood v Geelong, MCG
- Matthew Lloyd, Jimmy Bartel, Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Mick Warner and Tom Morris from 6pm.
Saturday, March 23
Melbourne v Port Adelaide, MCG
- Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson, Tim Lane, Tony Leonard and Jacqui Reed from midday.
Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval
- Tony Shaw, Bruce Eva, Nick Butler and Lawrie Colliver from 4.30pm.
Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
- Jimmy Bartel, Daniel Harford, Matt Granland, Scott Cummings and Rohan Connolly from 7.20pm.
Sunday, March 24
GWS v Essendon, Sydney Showgrounds
- Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner from 2pm.
Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
- VIA 6PR
3AW Football is Melbourne’s top-rating football team in 2019, including:
COMMENTATORS
- Tim Lane
- Tony Leonard
- Dwayne Russell
- Bruce Eva
- Matt Granland
- Shane McInnes
- Nick Butler
EXPERTS
- Jimmy Bartel
- Tony Shaw
- Leigh Matthews
- Matthew Lloyd
- Gerard Healy
- Daniel Harford
- Matthew Richardson
- Cameron Ling
- Warren Tredrea
- Scott Lucas
JOURNALISTS
- Mick Warner
- Caroline Wilson
- Rohan Connolly
- Tom Morris
- Nat Edwards
- Jacqui Reed
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here