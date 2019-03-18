3AW
3AW Football broadcast schedule: Where we’re calling the footy this week!

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Thursday, March 21

Carlton v Richmond, MCG

  • Leigh Matthews, Tony Shaw, Caroline Wilson, Dwayne Russell, Matt Granland and Scott Cummings from 6pm.

Friday, March 22

Collingwood v Geelong, MCG

  • Matthew Lloyd, Jimmy Bartel, Dwayne Russell, Bruce Eva, Mick Warner and Tom Morris from 6pm.

Saturday, March 23

Melbourne v Port Adelaide, MCG

  • Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Caroline Wilson, Tim Lane, Tony Leonard and Jacqui Reed from midday.

Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

  • Tony Shaw, Bruce Eva, Nick Butler and Lawrie Colliver from 4.30pm.

Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

  • Jimmy Bartel, Daniel Harford, Matt Granland, Scott Cummings and Rohan Connolly from 7.20pm.

Sunday, March 24

GWS v Essendon, Sydney Showgrounds

  • Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner from 2pm.

Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

  • VIA 6PR

3AW Football is Melbourne’s top-rating football team in 2019, including:

COMMENTATORS
  • Tim Lane
  • Tony Leonard
  • Dwayne Russell
  • Bruce Eva
  • Matt Granland
  • Shane McInnes
  • Nick Butler
EXPERTS
  • Jimmy Bartel
  • Tony Shaw
  • Leigh Matthews
  • Matthew Lloyd
  • Gerard Healy
  • Daniel Harford
  • Matthew Richardson
  • Cameron Ling
  • Warren Tredrea
  • Scott Lucas
JOURNALISTS
  • Mick Warner
  • Caroline Wilson
  • Rohan Connolly
  • Tom Morris
  • Nat Edwards
  • Jacqui Reed

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2018

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
