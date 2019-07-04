3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 3AW’s Wimbledon reporter now..

3AW’s Wimbledon reporter now has one of the famous moustaches in London

4 hours ago
Ross and John

Earlier in the week we told you about Nick Kyrgios paying homage to 3AW reporter Jordan Tunbridge’s facial hair.

“How’s the moustache!” Kyrgios exclaimed while Jordan was mid-question in a post-match press conference at Wimbledon.

Well, that was nothing. Now the mo has gone global.

Click PLAY to watch as the BBC TV commentary team gushes over Jordan’s moustache

Click PLAY to hear Kate and Quarters cross to Jordan Tunbridge in Wimbledon

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332