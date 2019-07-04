3AW’s Wimbledon reporter now has one of the famous moustaches in London

Earlier in the week we told you about Nick Kyrgios paying homage to 3AW reporter Jordan Tunbridge’s facial hair.

“How’s the moustache!” Kyrgios exclaimed while Jordan was mid-question in a post-match press conference at Wimbledon.

Well, that was nothing. Now the mo has gone global.

