McDonald’s cluster: Six COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Fawkner outlet

Six cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to a cluster at a McDonald’s store in Melbourne’s north.

Two new cases linked to the fast food outlet have been confirmed today, while a third case detected earlier has also been traced back to the eatery.

It comes after 3AW Mornings yesterday revealed a third staff member at the restaurant had tested positive to coronavirus, prompting the health department to test 92 employees at the restaurant.

The government confirmed the report on Tuesday evening.

The McDonald’s restaurant in question has been closed to undertake a “deep” clean.

It will re-open with staff from other stores.

All close contacts of confirmed cases have been contacted by the department and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Chris, who has children working there, spoke with Neil Mitchell about the outbreak on Tuesday morning.

