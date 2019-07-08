‘A bad look’: St Kilda footy boss comes under scrutiny

St Kilda footy boss Simon Lethlean has come under scrutiny for sitting next to Alan Richardson in the coaches box on Sunday.

Lethlean, who will ultimately play a deciding factor in Richardson’s coaching future with the Saints, was pictured sitting prominently next to the under siege coach as the Saints were humbled by North Melbourne.

“I thought it was a really bad look,” veteran sports reporter Tony Jones said on 3AW Mornings.

3AW Football commentator Shane McInnes agreed.

“It looked uncomfortable,” he said.

“I didn’t like it.”

St Kilda’s slim chance of a shock finals appearance has more or less disintegrated in recent weeks with consecutive losses to Brisbane, Richmond and the Roos.

