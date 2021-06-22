3AW
A candid Robert Walls shares his thoughts on Carlton’s woes

2 hours ago
Carlton great Robert Walls says he’d be “very nervous” if he was David Teague.

But he’s still not sure whether removing the Blues coach is the solution to the club’s woes.

An ever-candid Walls joined 3AW on Tuesday night to share his thoughts on Carlton’s problems.

Walls, who played in three premierships with Carlton and coached the club to another in 1987, was asked how he’d have felt if he was placed under “review” while coaching the club.

“I’d be very nervous,” he said.

“(It means) they’re obviously not happy – simple as that.”

Walls said too many players who’d been recruited by the Blues in recent years hadn’t delivered as promised, and he “wouldn’t blame” co-captain Patrick Cripps should he leave the club to chase success elsewhere.

Press PLAY below to hear Robert Walls on 3AW

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

