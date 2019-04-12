A couple of Neil Mitchell listeners raise THOUSANDS for the Good Friday Appeal!

In what is now an annual tradition, Neil Mitchell has auctioned off a “Super Box” at the footy for the Good Friday Appeal.

But he’s ended up selling TWO.

Steve and Gabriella couldn’t be separated in their bidding war on 3AW Mornings.

They’ve both forked out $6000 for a Super Box for the clash between North Melbourne and Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

So, that’s $12,000 for the Good Friday Appeal.

“A great result!” Neil said.

