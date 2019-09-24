A ‘dusty’ Nat Fyfe chats with TJ about footy and family

A “dusty” Nat Fyfe has opened up on 3AW Mornings about the impact of his family on his career, including the impact of his brother who’s “never quite understood”.

THE BROWNLOW: The leaderboard, and your club’s trifecta

Fyfe, speaking from his hotel room after a sleepless night, told Tony Jones that his older brother, non-footy lover Liam, gives him valuable perspective that helps him became a champion in what Fyfe admits can be viewed as a “useless” pursuit.

“(Liam) has never quite understood the obsession with wanting to be a great football player because we’re sort of concreters of the useless, really, with what we’re doing,” Fyfe said.

“But he finds a way, in his own way, to keep me on the straight and narrow and gives me perspective about what we’re actually doing and what that means in the greater scheme of things.”

And why the sleepless night?

He pointed the finger very firmly at opponents from the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide.

Click PLAY to hear the full chat